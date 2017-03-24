Thomas B. Neff Sells 38,636 Shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 38,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $940,400.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,345,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,440,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) opened at 25.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The company’s market cap is $1.60 billion. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 45.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.38%. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post ($2.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 445,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

FibroGen, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is roxadustat (FG-4592). It is also engaged in developing products, such as FG-6874, FG-3019 and FG-5200.

