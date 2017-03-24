TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) in a research note published on Thursday.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) traded up 3.18% during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,597 shares. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.35 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc is a women’s healthcare product company. The Company’s segment is creating and commercializing products for women. It is focused on conducting clinical trials necessary for regulatory approval and commercialization of advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. Its drug candidates are created using its SYMBODA hormone technology, which enables the administration of hormones with high bioavailability alone or in combination.

