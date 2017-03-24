The Valspar Corp (VAL) Receives $115.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Valspar Corp (NYSE:VAL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Valspar Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of The Valspar Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Valspar Corp by 78.0% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in The Valspar Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 230,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Valspar Corp by 885.4% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in The Valspar Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in The Valspar Corp by 16.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The Valspar Corp (NYSE:VAL) opened at 111.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.63. The Valspar Corp has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $111.84.

The Valspar Corp (NYSE:VAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $907.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.56 million. The Valspar Corp had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The Valspar Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that The Valspar Corp will post $4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The Valspar Corp’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

The Valspar Corp Company Profile

The Valspar Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and distributing a range of coatings, paints and related products. The Company operates through two segments: Coatings and Paints. The Coatings segment includes its industrial product lines and packaging product line. The Company offers decorative and protective coatings for metal, wood and plastic primarily for sale to original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

