The Mission Marketing Group plc (TMMG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from The Mission Marketing Group plc’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG) opened at 43.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.70. The Mission Marketing Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 33.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 49.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 35.78 million.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.74) price target on shares of The Mission Marketing Group plc in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About The Mission Marketing Group plc

The Mission Marketing Group plc (the mission) is a United Kingdom-based marketing communications and advertising company. The Company’s portfolio comprises integrated, multi-discipline, multi-sector agencies, specialists in specific marketing/communications activities and specialists in particular market sectors.

