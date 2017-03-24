The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,750 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.23% of The Hackett Group worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 58.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 125,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 314,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 74,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 14,683.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) opened at 18.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $554.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Richard N. Hamlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

