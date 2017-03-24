Tfi International to Issue Dividend of $0.19 (TFIFF)

Tfi International (NASDAQ:TFIFF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
Shares of Tfi International (NASDAQ:TFIFF) traded up 0.0000% on Friday, hitting $23.0858. 38 shares of the stock traded hands. Tfi International has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6422.
