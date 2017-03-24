Tfi International (NASDAQ:TFIFF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Tfi International (NASDAQ:TFIFF) traded up 0.0000% on Friday, hitting $23.0858. 38 shares of the stock traded hands. Tfi International has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6422.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/tfi-international-to-issue-dividend-of-0-19-tfiff.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Tfi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tfi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.