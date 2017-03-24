Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.35% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 192,972 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,733,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 662,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) opened at 8.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $299.42 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company earned $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 1,120.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($2.44) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

In related news, Director L Patrick Gage purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $82,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Tetraphase) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its chemistry technology to create antibiotics for multidrug-resistant infections. It is developing its lead product candidate, eravacycline, a fully synthetic tetracycline derivative, as a spectrum intravenous (IV) and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections.

