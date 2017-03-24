Tesla’s (TSLA) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued their market perform rating on shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Thursday.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $338.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Dougherty & Co reduced their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen and Company set a $155.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.69.

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded up 2.4033% on Thursday, hitting $260.9031. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,381 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.99. The firm’s market capitalization is $42.18 billion. Tesla has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $287.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.26. Tesla had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post ($1.42) EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.61, for a total transaction of $228,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,138.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $532,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,521,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,196. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,658,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,184,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products. The Company produces and sells two electric vehicles: the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Company has delivered over 107,000 Model S vehicles across the world.

