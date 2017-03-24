Tesla Inc Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings increased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Tesla in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Rusch now expects that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Vetr downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.11 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen and Company set a $155.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 254.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.99. Tesla has a 12 month low of $178.19 and a 12 month high of $287.39. The stock’s market cap is $41.19 billion.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $532,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,521,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 95,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $262.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $3,610,196. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products. The Company produces and sells two electric vehicles: the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Company has delivered over 107,000 Model S vehicles across the world.

