Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM) Insider Patrick Cheetham Purchases 235,200 Shares of Stock

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) insider Patrick Cheetham bought 235,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,352 ($2,904.78).

Patrick Cheetham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Patrick Cheetham bought 200,000 shares of Tertiary Minerals plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,470.05).

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) opened at 0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.11. Tertiary Minerals plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.61 and a 52-week high of GBX 2.36. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.40 million.

Separately, Beaufort Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Tertiary Minerals plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

About Tertiary Minerals plc

Tertiary Minerals plc is mineral exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects with primary focus on fluorspar. The Company’s segments include Exploration Projects and Head Office. Its fluorspar projects include Storuman Fluorspar Project, which is located in north central Sweden; MB Fluorspar Project, which comprises approximately 150 contiguous mining claims covering an area over 2,800 acres and it is located 19 kilometers south-west of the town of Eureka in central Nevada, the United States, and Lassedalen Fluorspar Project, which is located near Kongsberg, 80 kilometers to the south-west of Oslo in Norway.

