Terril Brothers Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. CT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.2% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm earned $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Terril Brothers Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/terril-brothers-inc-reduces-position-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In related news, insider Gordon Smith sold 65,865 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $5,510,924.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,868,780.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel E. Pinto sold 40,433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $3,402,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,750,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,699 shares of company stock worth $17,009,515. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.