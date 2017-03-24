Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) had its price target upped by Jefferies Group LLC from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Tennant Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) traded up 0.035% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.875. 16,362 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. Tennant Company has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.365 and a beta of 1.04.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business earned $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.61 million. Tennant Company had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Tennant Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tennant Company will post $2.63 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tennant Company (TNC) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/tennant-company-tnc-price-target-increased-to-65-00-by-analysts-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Tennant Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $433,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi M. Wilson sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $414,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,274.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Tennant Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Tennant Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tennant Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Tennant Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Tennant Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Company Profile

Tennant Company (Tennant) is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing cleaning solutions. The Company is organized into four operating segments: North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers products and solutions consisting of mechanized cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings, and business solutions, such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.