TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) declared a semiannual dividend on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from TeleTech Holdings’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.20.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) opened at 30.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.80. TeleTech Holdings has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. TeleTech Holdings had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm earned $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. TeleTech Holdings’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TeleTech Holdings will post $1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TeleTech Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of TeleTech Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

TeleTech Holdings Company Profile

TeleTech Holdings, Inc (TeleTech) is a customer engagement management service provider that delivers integrated consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

