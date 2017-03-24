Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELE2 AB (NASDAQ:TLTZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TELE2 AB (NASDAQ:TLTZY) traded up 0.0000% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.6775. TELE2 AB has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company’s market cap is $4.70 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TELE2 AB (TLTZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/tele2-ab-tltzy-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.