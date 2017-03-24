Ted Baker plc (TED) Increases Dividend to GBX 38.80 Per Share

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.48) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Ted Baker plc’s previous dividend of $14.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) opened at 2695.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,832.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,695.03. Ted Baker plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,069.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,150.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.19 billion.

In related news, insider Lindsay Dennis Page sold 29,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,942 ($36.33), for a total value of £876,098.18 ($1,082,003.43).

TED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ted Baker plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.29) price target on shares of Ted Baker plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.29) price target on shares of Ted Baker plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,820 ($34.83) price target on shares of Ted Baker plc in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their price target on Ted Baker plc from GBX 3,140 ($38.78) to GBX 3,100 ($38.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,198.50 ($39.50).

Ted Baker plc Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc is a United Kingdom-based global lifestyle company. The Company offers a range of collections, including menswear, womenswear, global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenswear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skinwear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles and watches.

