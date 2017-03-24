Team, Inc. (TISI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Team worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 801,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after buying an additional 205,720 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Team during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team by 12.8% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Team during the third quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Team by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 201,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) opened at 25.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The stock’s market cap is $750.96 million. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.36. Team had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Team, Inc. (TISI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/team-inc-tisi-shares-bought-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Team Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.