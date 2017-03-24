Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,200 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 42,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 40.9% in the third quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 73,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 299.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 108,243 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 801,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) opened at 10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.94. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post $0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Barclays PLC downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant properties and land. The Company’s segment is single-tenant real estate assets. The Company also provides investment advisory and asset management services to investors in the single-tenant area.

