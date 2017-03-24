Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 86.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 203,428 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Finally, Arlington Value Capital LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arlington Value Capital LLC now owns 2,121,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) opened at 35.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.01. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $193 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

