Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 2.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 66.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at $194,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) opened at 42.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business earned $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IART shares. JMP Securities raised Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $46.50 price objective on Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its products are used in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics and general surgery. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers products, including specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties.

