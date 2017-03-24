Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $243,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,550,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 825,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) opened at 14.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $14.29. The company’s market cap is $4.60 billion.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business earned $530.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 35.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post $0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently -20.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider H Raymond Bingham sold 14,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $165,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,455 shares of company stock valued at $889,790. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation delivers solutions from automotive, industrial and networking platforms to interactive consumer and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Programmable Systems Division, Memory Products Division, Data Communications Division and Emerging Technologies Division.

