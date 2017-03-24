Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $756,000 Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp by 24.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 74,605 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) opened at 39.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.43. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40.

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. New Jersey Resources Corp had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm earned $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. New Jersey Resources Corp’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. New Jersey Resources Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources Corp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In other New Jersey Resources Corp news, Director Jane M. Kenny sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $118,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,382.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corp Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company’s business is the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, which provides other retail and wholesale energy services to customers and investing in clean energy projects and midstream assets. It operates in four business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream.

