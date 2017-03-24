Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $749,000 Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 15,768,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,619,000 after buying an additional 1,662,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 34.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 280,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,630,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after buying an additional 81,268 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 483,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) opened at 8.19 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The business earned $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.16 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In related news, Chairman S Taylor Glover purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 535,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,844.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

