Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,491 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Quad/Graphics worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAD. ARP Americas LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) opened at 23.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.53. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $739,000 Stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-has-739000-stake-in-quadgraphics-inc-quad.html.

A number of research firms have commented on QUAD. Macquarie lowered Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In other Quad/Graphics news, Vice Chairman John C. Fowler sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $849,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,039.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly A. Vanderboom sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $234,862.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,427.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,835 shares of company stock worth $7,229,713. Corporate insiders own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a print and marketing services provider. The Company’s operating segments are the United States Print and Related Services, and International. The Company operates primarily in the commercial print portion of the printing industry as a printer of retail inserts, publications, catalogs, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products and global paper procurement.

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.