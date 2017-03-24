TD Securities Cuts Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Price Target to C$22.00

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGC. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.19.

Shares of Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) traded up 6.48% on Friday, reaching $15.94. 1,799,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.78 billion. Detour Gold has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation is a Canada-based intermediate gold producing company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral property interests. Its primary asset is its Detour Lake mine, which is an open pit operation located in northeastern Ontario, approximately 300 kilometers northeast of Timmins and over 180 kilometers by road northeast of Cochrane.

