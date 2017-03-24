TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after buying an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 106.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,548,000 after buying an additional 506,494 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) opened at 37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.63. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business earned $859 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a report on Friday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nomura raised shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $783,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,444,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

