TCW Group Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,346 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 125.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.28 to $112.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $2,580,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,972,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

