Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) in a research report report published on Thursday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 810 ($10.00) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TATE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.00) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.29) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.26) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Numis Securities Ltd raised Tate & Lyle PLC to an add rating and set a GBX 833 ($10.29) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle PLC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 774 ($9.56).

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 777.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,207 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 738.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 721.87. Tate & Lyle PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 559.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 850.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.61 billion.

In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($8.86) per share, with a total value of £71,700 ($88,551.32).

Tate & Lyle PLC Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC is a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. The Company’s segments include Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The Speciality Food Ingredients segment’s product categories include dairy, beverage, bakery and convenience. The Bulk Ingredients segment’s product lines include bulk sweeteners for food and beverage customers, and industrial starches for paper and construction industries.

