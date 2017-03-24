Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) opened at 1.25 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $39.17 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.30.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 95.57% and a negative return on equity of 220.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post ($1.88) EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,007,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,923.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 101,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the third quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 69,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 60,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 35,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Company manufactures and sells three insulin pump products, which include t:slim Insulin Delivery System (t:slim), t:flex Insulin Delivery System (t:flex) and t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery System (t:slim G4).
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.