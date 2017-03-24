Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd’s (TVE) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.75.

Shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (TSE:TVE) traded down 0.75% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 351,174 shares. Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $363.12 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

