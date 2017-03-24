Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Receives $19.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tahoe Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TAHO) (TSE:THO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAHO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tahoe Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAHO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 753.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tahoe Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 65.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/tahoe-resources-inc-taho-receives-19-50-average-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

Tahoe Resources (NASDAQ:TAHO) opened at 7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Tahoe Resources has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $17.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operating, mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are to operate the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation in southeastern Guatemala; the La Arena mine, a gold mining operation located in northwestern Peru, and the Shahuindo gold mine, located in northwestern Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Tahoe Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tahoe Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.