Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYRS. Cann restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) traded up 3.71% on Thursday, reaching $15.11. 15,911 shares of the company traded hands. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company’s market capitalization is $353.45 million.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.79) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,836,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company offers a gene control platform designed to analyze the unexploited region of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human disease tissue to identify and drug targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The Company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines.

