SYNNEX Co. (SNX) to Release Earnings on Monday

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect SYNNEX to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. SYNNEX has set its Q1 guidance at $1.61-$1.69 EPS.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.48. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm earned $3.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SYNNEX to post $7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8.09 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) traded down 0.03% on Friday, reaching $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 134,027 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.18. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $129.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.04.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,500.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $47,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,715.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,759 shares of company stock worth $2,752,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/synnex-co-snx-to-release-earnings-on-monday.html.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Brean Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

About SYNNEX

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.