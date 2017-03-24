SYNNEX Co. (SNX) to Release Earnings on Monday

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect SYNNEX to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. SYNNEX has set its Q1 guidance at $1.61-$1.69 EPS.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.48. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm earned $3.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SYNNEX to post $7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8.09 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) traded down 0.03% on Friday, reaching $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 134,027 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.18. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $129.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.04.
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,500.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $47,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,715.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,759 shares of company stock worth $2,752,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Brean Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.17.
About SYNNEX
Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.
