Synergy Resources Corp (SYRG) Receives $10.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:SYRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYRG shares. KLR Group increased their target price on Synergy Resources Corp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synergy Resources Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Synergy Resources Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised Synergy Resources Corp to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on Synergy Resources Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synergy Resources Corp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after buying an additional 192,857 shares during the period. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Synergy Resources Corp by 51.2% in the third quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,752,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 931,930 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synergy Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Synergy Resources Corp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,693,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 853,389 shares during the period. Finally, Scoria Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Synergy Resources Corp during the third quarter valued at $3,105,000.

Shares of Synergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:SYRG) opened at 8.13 on Friday. Synergy Resources Corp has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $10.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

Synergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:SYRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synergy Resources Corp will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Synergy Resources Corp

Synergy Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

