Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Receives $25.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 56,228 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,521,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,329.8% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 123,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) opened at 12.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The firm’s market cap is $236.44 million.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,388.98% and a negative return on equity of 306.05%. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post ($3.17) earnings per share for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

