Swift Transportation Co (SWFT) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays PLC

Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

SWFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Swift Transportation in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Shares of Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) opened at 20.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Swift Transportation will post $1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Swift Transportation news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 805,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,942,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Swift Transportation by 42.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Swift Transportation Company Profile

Swift Transportation Company is a multi-faceted transportation services company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated fleets of truckload equipment in North America from over 40 terminals near key freight centers and traffic lanes. The Company’ segments include Truckload, Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated and Intermodal.

