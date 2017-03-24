Sutherland Asset Management Corp (sld) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:sld) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Sutherland Asset Management Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) opened at 14.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. Sutherland Asset Management Corp has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $433.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Sutherland Asset Management Corp

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, formerly ZAIS Financial Corp., is a diversified mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company originates, acquires, finances, services and manages small balance commercial loans (SBC) and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The Company focuses on maintaining its existing residential mortgage origination platform, GMFS.

