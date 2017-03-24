SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.36% of SurModics worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after buying an additional 64,284 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics during the third quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics during the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) opened at 23.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. SurModics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $311.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.03.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc is a provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Company’s Medical Device segment consists of surface modification coating technologies to improve access, deliverability and predictable deployment of medical devices; international cardiology and peripheral balloon design, development and manufacturing, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device.

