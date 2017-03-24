Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SVU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supervalu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Supervalu in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.32.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) traded up 2.027% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.775. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,767 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.856 and a beta of 2.07. Supervalu has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.90.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Supervalu had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Supervalu will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Supervalu Inc. (SVU) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/supervalu-inc-svu-upgraded-by-royal-bank-of-canada-to-outperform.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Supervalu by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 189,798 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Supervalu by 55.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Supervalu by 23.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Supervalu by 44.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Supervalu during the third quarter worth $5,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Supervalu Company Profile

Supervalu Inc is a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers across the United States. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Retail. The Company offers a range of advertised brand name and private-label products, including grocery (both perishable and nonperishable), general merchandise and home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy, which are sold through Company-operated and licensed Retail stores to shoppers and through its Wholesale segment to independent retail customers.

