Supervalu Inc. (SVU) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SVU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supervalu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Supervalu in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.32.
Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) traded up 2.027% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.775. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,767 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.856 and a beta of 2.07. Supervalu has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.90.
Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Supervalu had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Supervalu will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Supervalu by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 189,798 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Supervalu by 55.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Supervalu by 23.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Supervalu by 44.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Supervalu during the third quarter worth $5,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Supervalu Company Profile
Supervalu Inc is a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers across the United States. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Retail. The Company offers a range of advertised brand name and private-label products, including grocery (both perishable and nonperishable), general merchandise and home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy, which are sold through Company-operated and licensed Retail stores to shoppers and through its Wholesale segment to independent retail customers.
Receive News & Ratings for Supervalu Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supervalu Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.