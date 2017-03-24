SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2017 Earnings (OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.29. The company earned $141.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.02 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 1.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.50) on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) traded up 0.48% during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 998,865 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.32 billion. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,749.31%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $120,941.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,299.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 18,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. Its segments include Defense/Information Technology (IT) Locations; Regional Office; Operating Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

