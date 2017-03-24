Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) – SunTrust Banks upped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Actuant in a research note issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Actuant’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Actuant had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm earned $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/suntrust-banks-analysts-raise-earnings-estimates-for-actuant-co-atu.html.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATU. Aegis started coverage on shares of Actuant in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Actuant from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Actuant from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of Actuant (NYSE:ATU) opened at 26.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. Actuant has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock’s market cap is $1.55 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Actuant during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Actuant during the third quarter worth $215,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Actuant during the third quarter worth $263,000.

In other Actuant news, insider Robert C. Arzbaecher sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $318,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,703.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fischer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,041.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,946. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.