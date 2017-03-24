Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) opened at 14.70 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 17th” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/sunstone-hotel-investors-inc-sho-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05-on-april-17th.html.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States. It operates through hotel ownership segment. It owns primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.