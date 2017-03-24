Sun Communities Inc (SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on April 17th

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) opened at 81.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.62 and a beta of 0.38. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.86. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm earned $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sun Communities will post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $166,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $72,020.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,827,701.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc (SHS) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Property Operations, and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates and develops manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating and expanding MH and RV communities.

