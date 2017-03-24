Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $68,320,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 147.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,897,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after buying an additional 1,725,230 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 67.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,165,000 after buying an additional 1,257,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $24,891,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) opened at 23.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. Summit Materials Inc has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company earned $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.35 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/summit-materials-inc-sum-position-reduced-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, Director Ted A. Gardner sold 19,332 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $479,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $159,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damian John Murphy sold 32,033 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $771,674.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,728.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,009. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: the west segment, which includes operations in Texas, the Mountain states of Utah, Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming, and in British Columbia, Canada; east segment, which serves markets across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, and Cement segment, which consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and approximately eight distribution terminals along the Mississippi River from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.