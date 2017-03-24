Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Insider Thomas W. Hill Sells 12,500 Shares

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) insider Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $293,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas W. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Thomas W. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Summit Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $240,900.00.

Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) traded down 1.62% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,462 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 12.0% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: the west segment, which includes operations in Texas, the Mountain states of Utah, Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming, and in British Columbia, Canada; east segment, which serves markets across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, and Cement segment, which consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and approximately eight distribution terminals along the Mississippi River from Minnesota to Louisiana.

