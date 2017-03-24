Sumit Roy Sells 14,651 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O) Stock

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) COO Sumit Roy sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $879,353.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) opened at 59.68 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Realty Income Corp had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm earned $287.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Realty Income Corp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 17 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Realty Income Corp’s previous apr 17 dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Realty Income Corp’s payout ratio is presently 230.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income Corp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Realty Income Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Realty Income Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Realty Income Corp in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Realty Income Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.68.

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

