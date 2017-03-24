Stryker Co. (SYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on April 28th

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) opened at 131.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.36. Stryker has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $133.59. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post $6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.50 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.74.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,273,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $550,937.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,011.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/stryker-co-syk-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-43-on-april-28th.html.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.