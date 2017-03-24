Stryker Co. (SYK) Position Cut by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) opened at 131.59 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $104.61 and a one year high of $133.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post $6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim set a $137.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.74.

In other news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $550,937.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,011.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise Francesconi sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $454,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,406.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,968 shares of company stock worth $5,202,715. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

