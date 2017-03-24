Storage Vault Canada Inc (SVI) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Storage Vault Canada Inc (TSE:SVI) had its target price upped by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Alan Arthur Simpson acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00.

