Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,951 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.23% of Stoneridge worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) opened at 18.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.48. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.50.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm earned $172.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.07 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/stoneridge-inc-sri-shares-sold-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

Several analysts have commented on SRI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, VP Michael D. Sloan sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $739,029.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,277.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.