SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider Justin Hughes sold 81,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £251,875 ($311,072.00).

Justin Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Justin Hughes sold 7,000 shares of SThree Plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.84), for a total transaction of £21,770 ($26,886.50).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Justin Hughes sold 90,000 shares of SThree Plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.84), for a total transaction of £279,900 ($345,683.59).

On Friday, March 3rd, Justin Hughes sold 10,495 shares of SThree Plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.89), for a total transaction of £33,059.25 ($40,829.01).

On Friday, February 24th, Justin Hughes sold 89,688 shares of SThree Plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.94), for a total transaction of £286,104.72 ($353,346.57).

On Tuesday, February 21st, Justin Hughes sold 114,118 shares of SThree Plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.00), for a total transaction of £369,742.32 ($456,641.13).

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) opened at 294.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 316.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.89. SThree Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 221.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 355.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 372.83 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from SThree Plc’s previous dividend of $4.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SThree Plc (STHR) Insider Justin Hughes Sells 81,250 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/sthree-plc-sthr-insider-justin-hughes-sells-81250-shares-of-stock.html.

STHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.57) target price on shares of SThree Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.46) target price on shares of SThree Plc in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on shares of SThree Plc from GBX 285 ($3.52) to GBX 325 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. HSBC Holdings plc increased their target price on shares of SThree Plc from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of SThree Plc from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 341 ($4.21).

About SThree Plc

SThree plc is an international staffing company, which provides specialist recruitment services in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) industries. The Company provides permanent and contract staff to sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, life sciences, engineering and energy.

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.